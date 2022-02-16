SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography after detectives investigated a tip-off from Microsoft.

Alan Horn was charged Wednesday with six counts of pornography involving juveniles after detectives say they discovered multiple files of child porn on his devices.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations began looking into a tip when Microsoft sent an alert to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in late 2021. They say pornographic images of children on the Bing search engine were traced to Horn’s home computer in Shreveport. The CPSO Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force conducted a search on Feb. 16, seizing Horn’s hard drives and electronic devices.

Horn is booked in the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not yet been set. The case is still under investigation.