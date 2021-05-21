Cybercrime investigation lands Bossier City man behind bars on child porn, bestiality charges

Seby Chemmampalli, 36, is charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession), two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (distribution), and two counts of sexual abuse of animals. (Photo: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man accused of owning illicit images and videos of children and sexually abusing animals is behind bars following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, 36-year-old Seby Chemmampalli is charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession), two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (distribution), and two counts of sexual abuse of animals.

“My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to protect the children of Louisiana,” said Attorney General Landry.

“We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to bring child predators to justice.”

The investigation was initiated following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible distribution of child pornography. Chemmampalli was booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.