VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man on a bicycle was killed in Vivian Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle.

Around 7:00 p.m. Caddo Parish deputies responded to the scene at the 900 block of N. Pine St. Officers say when they arrived they found the man lying in the road, deceased.

Deputies are interviewing the driver involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted at Kendrick Rd. and Highway 1 while investigators are working on the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.