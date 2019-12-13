DA: Sabine Parish couple indicted on child rape charges

Dustin Lee Crow was indicted Thursday on six counts of first-degree rape and Samantha Crow was indicted on three counts of first-degree rape. (Photo: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sabine Parish couple has been indicted on first-degree rape charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, 30-year-old Dustin Lee Crow was indicted Thursday on six counts of first-degree rape and Samantha Crow, also 30, was indicted on three counts of first-degree rape.

The couple was arrested at their home on July 31, 2019 by the Louisiana Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General, on numerous counts of child pornography, child rape, and sexual abuse.

Dustin Lee Crow was charged in September with additional child rape and sexual abuse charges after another victim was discovered by law enforcement, according to the DA’s office.

Both have remained in jail since their arrests, held without bond. They are set to be arraigned on the child rape and sexual abuse charges in Sabine Parish on December 17.

The child pornography charges will be tried in Federal Court in Shreveport.

