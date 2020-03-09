Breaking News
Louisiana confirms first case of coronavirus

Dad accused in death of toddler held over for trial

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Judge today ruled the father charged in the February 7, 2020 death of his toddler will be held over for trial.

Derrick Wright, 29, is charged with negligent homicide after a firearm he allegedly mishandled discharged and fatally wounded his 19-month-old son, Kayson Wright.

After hearing evidence in a preliminary examination today, Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel ruled there is enough evidence to go forward.

Wright will be arraigned on April 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss