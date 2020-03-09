Dad accused in death of toddler held over for trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Judge today ruled the father charged in the February 7, 2020 death of his toddler will be held over for trial.

Derrick Wright, 29, is charged with negligent homicide after a firearm he allegedly mishandled discharged and fatally wounded his 19-month-old son, Kayson Wright.

After hearing evidence in a preliminary examination today, Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel ruled there is enough evidence to go forward.

Wright will be arraigned on April 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.