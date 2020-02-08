Dad charged with manslaughter in death of 19-month-old son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The father of a toddler who was fatally shot Friday evening has been arrested in connection with the child’s death.

Derrick Wright, 29, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his 19-month-old son, Kayson Wright.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers arrived in the 3900 block of Merwin Street relative to a shooting.

On scene, officers learned Kayson had been shot while inside the home he shared with his parents. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Hospital where he later died.

Authorities on scene detained both parents, later conducting interviews relative to the incident.

Based on preliminary findings, investigators suspected Wright was mishandling a firearm when it discharged striking the child.

Following interviews with detectives, Wright was transported and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The investigation remains active.

