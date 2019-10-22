Dallas man leads Caddo deputies on high-speed chase, throws drugs from vehicle

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Dallas man led Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase while throwing nearly a kilo of meth from his vehicle.

Monday night deputies tried to stop 55-year-old Bland Edward Mouncil for careless operation and other traffic violations on I-20 near Hwy. 169.

Mouncil pulled his Toyota Tacoma onto the shoulder but refused to get out of his truck, then he drove away at a high rate of speed.

Mouncil passed several vehicles on the shoulder of the road, disregarded traffic signals and stop signs, entered and exited the interstate numerous times, and traveled at speeds over 100 miles per hour while throwing drugs from his vehicle.

A short time later Mouncil was caught in Greenwood but he continued to resist arrest, forcing deputies to call on K-9 Samos for help.

An estimated 936 grams of methamphetamine were seized during the arrest.

Mouncil was taken to Ochsner LSU Health-Shreveport for treatment and then booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Possession of Schedule II with the Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer by Force, and Careless Operation.

The Greenwood Police Department assisted in the arrest.