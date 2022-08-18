Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DE KALB, Texas, (KTAL/KMSS) — A De Kalb man is facing felony charges, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car late Monday night.

De Kalb police say 27-year-old Mason Whillock took off at a high rate of speed after one of their officers spotted a Chevrolet Camaro reported stolen from near the 12000 block of FM 1840 in Bowie County just before 11 p.m. on Fulton Street and FM 2735.

Police say Whillock reached speeds in excess of 122 mph as he fled from the officer down County Road 3213 onto Highway 259N before he was stopped and taken into custody by DKPD, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, and a New Boston Police Department K9 Unit between County Road 3216 and FM 114 on Highway 259N.

Whillock is booked into the Bi-State jail and charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading with a vehicle. His bond is set at $35,000.