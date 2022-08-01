Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DeQueen, Arkansas man whose wife was found dead late last month in the woods in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is now charged with first-degree murder in her death.

According to McCurtain County booking records, 43-year-old Brian Mussett is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 50-year-old wife, Melissa Mussett, whose body was found in a tent in the woods on July 21. Brian Mussett was taken into custody last week on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation for a previous assault and battery charge that resulted in serious bodily injury.

Police at the time said they believed Mussett had information about his wife’s death.

Brian Mussett made his first court appearance on the new charge on Wednesday and, as of Monday, remained held in McCurtain County on $2 million bond.