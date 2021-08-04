De Soto Parish Crime Stoppers offer reward for man sought in contractor fraud

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a Center, Texas, man wanted for residential contractor fraud and misapplication of payments.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Colby Zane Melton, 22, allegedly told De Soto Parish clients that he is a licensed and insured contractor to work inside the State of Louisiana.

During an investigation of the claims, DPSO detectives contacted the Louisiana Licensing Board of Contractors and confirmed that Melton is not a licensed contractor.

In addition, Melton allegedly has also shown false pictures of his what he claimed to be prior work, which have been found to have been taken from another source online.

Currently, DPSO investigators are seeking information from the public, or anyone who may have fallen victim to work performed by Melton.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to Melson’s arrest.

Tips may be submitted by using the De Soto Sheriff App, which allows people to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or a tip can be sent through the Crime Stoppers website.

These options can be located in the “Submit A Tip” feature. Remember, we will not ask for your name, just your information. Crime Stoppers has the capability to pay out cash rewards while allowing you, the tipster, to remain anonymous.

All currently wanted individuals within DeSoto Parish may be located in the free DeSoto Sheriff App in the “Most Wanted” section

