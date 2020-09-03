De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Keachi

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Keachi man early Thursday morning as a homicide.

According to DPSO, a citizen called 911 just before 6 a.m. to report that they had found a man in the yard of a home on Marshall Rd. north of Highway 3015.

Deputies arrived to find the man dead of an apparent gunshot wound. He has since been identified as 64-year-old Roy Long.

No arrests have been made, but investigators say they are working on leads and have identified “a potential suspect or suspects.”

