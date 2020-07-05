Deadly July 4th weekend shootings leave one dead, four injured, one critically

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police spent their July 4th responding to five separate shootings that began Saturday afternoon with a fatal shooting outside Dillard’s Department Store in Mall St. Vincent and continued throughout the night and into the morning hours of July 5th.

In the fatal shooting outside Dillard’s, Treyvious Dotie, 22, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Bryan Theus.

In addition to the Mall St. Vincent shooting, SPD officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Richmond Street Saturday evening; a shooting in the 2800 block of Westover Street just after midnight on Sunday; a shooting in the 2600 block of Lakeshore at two hours later; and a shooting victim who showed up with a gunshot wound at Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital Sunday morning claiming he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store on West 70th Street.

Around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of

Richmond Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the foot. She was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported the woman was inside her apartment when three black males fired multiple shots into the apartments, and then fled on foot. No suspects have been named, but police asked for any witnesses who might have information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Then, at 12:15 a.m., SPD officers were called to a possible shooting in the 2800 block of Westover where a 15-year-old juvenile was suffering from a back injury. When police and EMT’s arrived on the scene it was determined the teen was shot in the back by a “falling bullet,” as there were no shell casings in the area. A falling bullet is one shot into the air that lands in a different location.

Witnesses to police the victim was bending over to retrieve something out of a car when he felt something hit his back. The juvenile was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Then, just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the Get and Go Liquor Store in the 2600 block of Lakeshore Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the store who had been shot multiple times from outside the store through the window. The victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators pulled surveillance video and were able to see the suspect, who was masked, open fire through the store’s window and then flee on foot.

A few hours later, Shreveport police responded to a shooting victim who showed up at Ochsner’s LSU Heath around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, the victim told them he was shot in the parking lot of a Circle K located in the 300 block West 70th Street. However, when SPD detectives went to the scene and pulled surveillance video, there was no evidence of a shooting in the store’s parking lot.

Shreveport police continue to investigate all these shootings and ask that anyone with information about any of these overnight shootings call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

