Deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds found in backyard of Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene where a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds was found early this morning in the Werner Park neighborhood.

According to police, a call came in just before 6 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a dead body was in the backyard of a gray house with a fence in the 3400 block of Clarke Boulevard.

Police went to Clarke Boulevard, found the described house, went to the backyard and found the body.

The death was determined to be a homicide and SPD detectives are now on the scene investigating. Police say it is still to early to know whether the victim was shot where his body was found, or elsewhere and brought to the Clarke Boulevard location.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details to this breaking story as they become available.

