Deputies allegedly find drugs, guns in SUV after driver crashes into patrol car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in a whole world of trouble after allegedly running into the back of a Caddo Sheriff’s Office patrol car and things took a downward turn from there.

Jamarion Young, 28, was arrested early Tuesday morning, after deputies found drugs and guns in his vehicle, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

CPSO Deputy Steve Viola was stopped on Texas Street at Spring Street around 12:24 Tuesday morning when he was rear-ended by a Ford SUV driven by Young.

In the course of their investigation, deputies detected the strong smell of marijuana wafting from Young’s vehicle, and then, glancing inside, spotted an assault rifle laying in the back floorboard of the SUV.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the AR-15 rifle as well as a .380 pistol with a 30-round magazine, 38 grams of marijuana, 18 bars of Xanax, 20 Ecstacy pills, and several grams of an unidentified substance.

Deputies also seized $467 in cash.

Young was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Ecstacy, and Xanax, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of illegally carrying a firearm while possessing CDS.

There were no injuries as a result of the traffic crash. Assisting with the arrest were Sgt. Jessica Benevage, Cpl. Roosevelt Tadlock, and Deputy Dirk Chapman.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.