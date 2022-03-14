GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What started as a traffic stop ended as a water rescue late Monday night, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO says deputies were called just before 8:30 p.m. to assist in the search for a man who ran away from Greenwood police officers following a traffic stop at Hwy. 80.

Divers with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit pulled a man from a creek Monday night who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop in Greenwood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Divers with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit pulled a man from a creek Monday night who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop in Greenwood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Divers with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit pulled a man from a creek Monday night who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop in Greenwood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Divers with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit pulled a man from a creek Monday night who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop in Greenwood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Divers with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit pulled a man from a creek Monday night who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop in Greenwood. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

An ambulance stands by as deputies and divers with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit pull a man from a creek Monday night who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop in Greenwood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

According to Lt. Ondray Miles, 60-year-old Morgan Glenn parked at the Love’s Travel Stop and jumped into a body of water to hide from authorities. Divers with the CPSO Marine Unit later located him and pulled him out.

Caddo Fire District 3 took Glenn to a nearby hospital to be examined. Records show Glenn has outstanding probation warrants out of Baton Rouge and Texas.

The sheriff’s office says the case is being investigated by Greenwood police.