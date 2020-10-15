Deputies nab 2 more suspects in Bossier, Caddo car burglaries

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two more suspects are behind bars in connection with multiple car burglaries in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday 19-year-old Dewayne Jones, Jr., of Shreveport, was arrested by Shreveport Police and 18-year-old Alexa Robinson, of Bossier City, was arrested by Bossier deputies.

Detectives said Jones, Jr. and Robinson are two of four people accused of burglarizing vehicles in the Forest Hills, Old River Place, Olde Oaks and Waters Edge subdivisions.

Jones, Jr. was was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on 17 counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle). His bond has been set at $170,000.

Robinson was also booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on 16 counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle). Her bond has been set at $160,000.

The other two suspects, 21-year-old Cody Blake Willis, of Bossier City, and 24-year-old Melvin Richard Lewis, of Shreveport, were arrested last week after leading deputies on a high speed chase in Haughton.

Willis, who faces 27 charges, and Lewis, who faces 16 charges, were both booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

After further investigation, on Wednesday detectives tacked on additional charges to both men. Lewis has been charged with seven more counts of Vehicle Burglary and Lewis has been charged with three more counts of Vehicle Burglary.

The new bond amount for Willis is now $412,500 and the new bond amount for Lewis is now $270,000.

The investigation continues.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.