Deputies seek tips, evidence in death of Shreveport man whose burned body was found in De Soto Parish

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is still seeking evidence and tips in the homicide of 25-year-old Tony Holmes of Shreveport, whose body was found alongside a gas well road in Frierson in March 2019.

According to deputies, Holmes’ family reported missing from his home on Joplin Street on February 25, 2019, three days after they last saw him.

Holmes’ charred remains were found on White Springs Road. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any tip that leads to the identification or arrest of the suspect connected to Holmes’ death.

Tips are anonymous and can be submitted by calling 1800-505-7867, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com. For all other inquiries or information, you may call our main office at 318-872-3956 and ask to speak to an investigator.