PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Panola County are asking the public for help identifying a truck and possibly the drivers involved in a large copper wire theft from an East Texas oilfield.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 2006 to 2009-era Dodge Mega Cab was photographed in early May on surveillance cameras at an oilfield in the Gary-Snap area. The truck was allegedly used in the theft of copper wire.

The truck has a dent in the rear fender above the passenger side tire.

Anyone with information on the truck or who may have been driving it is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-693-0333.