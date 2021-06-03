Deputies take 1 into custody following homicide in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies in DeSoto Parish have taken someone into custody following a homicide outside of a home in south Mansfield Thursday afternoon.
According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. about a homicide in the 1600 block of Louisiana Highway 481.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man outside of a home. The cause of the victim’s death is under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
