Deputies trying to solve car burglaries in Lincoln Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Lincoln Parish are trying to solve a rash of car burglaries.

Deputies say over the last month, several vehicles have been burglarized in residential areas west of Ruston during late night and early morning hours.

Courtesy: Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

The majority of the vehicles were parked at residences in neighborhoods in the Tech Farm Road, Cypress Springs and LA Highway 818 areas at the time of these burglaries.

Authorities are attempting to identify the individuals shown in the images in relation to these incidents.

Courtesy: Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you recognize these suspects or if you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (318)255-1111.

