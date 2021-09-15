Deputy accused of $35K theft from Louisiana sheriff’s office

Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett (seventh from right) surrounded by employees of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office (Photo courtesy Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office)

COLUMBIA, La. (AP) — The chief civil deputy for a Louisiana sheriff’s office has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $35,000 from the agency.

Louisiana State Police began an investigation after the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of money possibly being stolen from the cash drawer used to collect fines and fees at the sheriff’s office, WBRZ-TV reported.

After the investigation, Debbie Dollar, 58, of Columbia, was identified as a suspect. Detectives found that Dollar had been apparently stealing from the cash drawer since January 2020.

Dollar was arrested Tuesday on one count each of malfeasance in office and felony theft. She later posted $4,000 bond and was released from the Caldwell Parish Jail. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sheriff Clay Bennett said Dollar had been a 35-year employee with the sheriff’s office, overseeing the agency’s civil division. She was terminated upon her arrest, he said.

