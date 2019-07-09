DeSoto deputies involved in Mansfield chase, shooting set to return to duty

Four DeSoto Parish deputies joined a Mansfield police unit in the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle Saturday morning when the vehicle crashed into the police units and officers opened fire.

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputies who were placed on leave pending an investigation into an officer-involved shooting last week will return to duty this week.

The deputies joined a Mansfield police unit in the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle Saturday morning. During the chase, the fleeing vehicle struck both the parish and city officers’ vehicles and officers discharged their firearms. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

The deputies were placed on leave pending an investigation, which is being conducted by Louisiana State Police.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson confirmed Monday that the deputies will return to work Wednesday.

