DeSoto deputy accused of coercing sex from woman in custody

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Desoto Parish deputy is out of a job following his arrest, accused of coercing a woman in his custody into performing sexual acts.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened on June 4 when Joseph Procell arrested the woman for an out-of-state warrant. While he was taking her to a correctional facility, investigators believe Procell coerced the woman into performing the sexual acts in exchange for leniency.

Procell was arrested Wednesday following a joint investigation between the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police. According to a statement released by DPSO late Wednesday, he was initially placed on leave and later terminated for policy violations.

Procell was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on charges of malfeasance and sexual battery. There is no word yet on whether he has posted bond.