DeSoto Parish: Body recovered in early-Sunday morning fatal shooting

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish deputies have recovered the body of a man who is believed to have been initially shot at another location, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.

The body of 26-year-old Demarcus Lewis of Mansfield was recovered around 11 a.m. Sunday at a well site just outside of Mansfield.

Richardson said although Lewis’ body was found at the well site, it is believed he was initially shot at a residence in the 600 block of Gabe Street and moved to the location where his body was recovered.

At around 4 a.m. Sunday, the DPSO responded to reports of a shooting with injuries at the Gabe Street location. When they arrived, deputies found evidence that a shooting had occurred, but the victim was not there.

A search for the body was launched, and the body deputies located was determined to be Lewis. It is believed the victim was not dead when he was moved, but was fatally shot at the second location where he was found.

Richardson said at least one suspect has been developed and investigators are now gathering evidence to ask a district judge to issue arrest warrants.

