DeSoto Parish man wanted for bank fraud, forgery

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your help tracking down a DeSoto Parish man wanted for bank fraud and forgery.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Kenneth Kelly Taylor has been charged with one count of Bank Fraud and three counts of Forgery.

Taylor is described as a black male, standing 5′ 7″ tall and weighing 160 lbs.

Crime Stoppers will offer up to $1,000 in this case.

Anyone with information on where Taylor could be is urged to call (800) 505-7867 or you can submit an anonymous tip in the DeSoto Parish Sheriff App. Go to “Submit A Tip” and click on Crimestoppers. You can also use www.P3Tips.com to send in information.

