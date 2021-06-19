DeSoto Parish man wanted for felony identity theft arrested

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mansfield man accused of stealing someone’s identity and contributing to the delinquency of minors has been arrested.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Kendarrious Jayshawn Gant is charged with felony identity theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Crime Stoppers were willing to pay up to $1,000 to anyone who had information about Gant.