DeSoto Parish man wanted for felony identity theft arrested

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mansfield man accused of stealing someone’s identity and contributing to the delinquency of minors has been arrested.
According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Kendarrious Jayshawn Gant is charged with felony identity theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Crime Stoppers were willing to pay up to $1,000 to anyone who had information about Gant.
