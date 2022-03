MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DeSoto Parish School Board member is in jail, charged with domestic abuse, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office booking records.

James Coday Johnston, 37, of Stanley, was arrested Sunday and charged with domestic abuse battery by strangulation, a felony.

Johnston has held the District 6 seat on the DeSoto Parish School Board since 2011.

According to booking records, this arrest is “non-bondable,” and the investigation is ongoing.