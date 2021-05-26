Despite death penalty being taken off table, multiple motions filed in double-homicide case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused of killing a Shreveport couple who offered him a ride was in Caddo District Court Tuesday, as several defense and prosecution motions were filed.

DeWayne Willie Watkins, 36, is accused of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, shooting deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose, an airman at Barksdale Air Force Base, who were found inside a burned car in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Watkins was arrested after a more than five-hour standoff with police.

Several motions were filed from both sides regarding the relevance of testimony from a man with whom Watkins had spoken about buying a puppy and met in the area where the slain couple’s bodies were found

The defense also filed two motions asking that the court suppress statements given by Watson in November 2018 and in January 2018, claiming Watkins was unable understand his Miranda Rights.

Both those motions included information gleaned from a neuropsychological exam and report, performed by Dr. R. John Sawyer, neuropsychologist with the Ochsner Health System’s department of Neurology and Neuroscience Institute.

That motion claimed though Watkins signed a Miranda waivers after they were read to him both times, he has an I.Q. of 64 and reads on the 1st-2nd-grade level, and has “significant” limitations in understanding “multiple” words that police read out loud to him in the waiver that explained his rights.

The state countered with a motion asking for a copy of the materials and any mental examinations and testing relied on by Sawyer in reaching his conclusions.

The defense filed a motion asking the court order the Shreveport Police Department to release certain pieces of “firearm and ballistic” evidence from the North Louisiana Criminal Laboratory, so they can have their own expert conduct a scientific analysis of the evidence.

Caddo District Judge John Mosley ruled in favor of a prosecution motion to release the sealed grand jury transcripts to Watkins, his attorneys and their staff because they believe the transcript “potentially contains impeachment and exculpatory material,” which basically means information that might help the defense.

In Louisiana, a conviction can be overturned if it is learned prosecutors failed to disclose evidence that might have helped the defense.

That motion included the stipulations that the material not be reproduced and be returned to the State of Louisiana to be resealed at the conclusion of the trial.

In February 2019, a Caddo Parish grand jury handed down a two-counts of first-degree murder indictment charging Watkins in the deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose.

At the time, Caddo Parish District Attorney James Steward said he was unsure whether to pursue the death penalty in the Watkins case, but on March 11, announced that his office had decided to seek the death penalty.

Then, just a week short of two years to the date Stewart announced his decision to seek the death penalty, he took it off the table, meaning if Watkins is convicted by a jury, he will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

However, not everyone was happy with Stewart’s decision and the family of Heather Jose wrote a scathing open letter criticizing Stewart’s decision.

Although the death penalty is off the table, Watkins case has not been referred back to the Caddo Parish Indigent Defender’s Office, as is usually the case, but instead remains in the hands of the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana, which provides death-