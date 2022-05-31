MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Minden Police are investigating a device that was detonated by the Bossier City Bomb Squad at the Webster Parish Courthouse Tuesday morning.

According to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker, between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and the City of Minden were alerted that a suspicious suitcase was seen on the Courthouse steps in downtown Minden by courthouse employees.

Officers and deputies responded immediately and evacuated the courthouse and sealed a perimeter around the area as the Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (AFT) and the Bossier City Bomb Squad were contacted and rushed to the scene.

The “package” was x-rayed, which led authorities to detonate the device. There were no injuries and Minden Police were designated as the lead investigators in the incident.

The area is now clear and people have returned to work, while authorities remain on the scene.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.