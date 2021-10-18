Developing: SPD working 3 shootings in less than an hour at 2 different locations

Shreveport police are working a shooting in the 200 block of East Dudley and another less and were called to another shooting at Lillian Street and Portland Avenue less than an hour later.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of two shootings in two different areas that happened in less than an hour.

The first call came in at around 6:40 p.m. Monday with reports of a double shooting in the 200 block of East Dudley Drive, and the second came in at 7:24 reporting a shooting at Lillian Street and Portland Avenue.

When police arrived at the Dudley Street location, they found two victims, one female, the other male. Both victims were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, the female in life-threatening condition, the male in non-life-threatening condition.

Shreveport Police put up crime scene tape at the second shooting of the evening in the 2500 block of Lillian Street that happened less than an hour after the first shooting on East Dudley Street.

A neighbor at the East Dudley scene said she recalls hearing more than 20 shots before police arrived.

According to SPD Sgt. Eli Travis, a group of people were hanging out, sitting on a flat trailer, when a small black sedan pulled up and opened fire, injuring the two victims, and left the scene. Crime scene investigators are at the scene investigating and interviewing witnesses, but so far no suspects have been developed.

Less than an hour later, SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at Lillian & Portland Avenues. When officers arrived there, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim also was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in a life-threatening condition.