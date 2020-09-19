DNA helps solve year-old aggravated sexual assault case in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested Friday after DNA linked him to a sexual assault that occurred a year-and-a-half ago.

John Guadalupe Rogers, 36, of the 6700 block of Alameda Ave., was arrested Friday afternoon by detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond issued by Judge Sara Priddy.

According to the El Paso Police Department, in March 2019, the then-29-year-old victim reported being accosted at knifepoint by an unknown suspect as she walked home from a nearby grocery store in the area of Alameda Avenue and S. Harris Street.

The suspect threatened the victim with the knife and forced her to look down as he led her to a nearby residence. Once inside the house, the suspect brutally beat and sexually assaulted the victim.

In June, 36-year-old Rogers was linked to the crime through DNA evidence.

According to court records, Rogers has a prior arrest for Burglary of Habitation in December 2019. Rogers also has connections to the Midland-Odessa region.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crime, or additional information regarding Rogers, to call the CAP Office at (915) 212-4040.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.