Domestic abuse, theft of firearm lands Shreveport man in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of physically restraining a family member and stealing a handgun from her.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old John Kevin Davis was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic abuse battery with strangulation and theft of a firearm after an incident back on May 8 in the 6800 block of W. 70th St. in which Davis allegedly grabbed the relative and threatened her during an argument.

The victim told deputies that Davis covered her nose and mouth and pinned her down when she tried to yell for help. Once Davis turned his back, she got up and ran next door to her neighbor’s house, where the neighbor called 911.

CPSO says the victim was examined by Shreveport Fire Department EMS and filed a report with Shreveport police. When she returned home, she noticed her handgun was missing.

A warrant was issued for Davis’s arrest. He was located Tuesday by a deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Civil Division sleeping in a tent on Clyde Fant Parkway.

He was arrested without incident and was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.