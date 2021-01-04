Shreveport police investigate third homicide of 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead and a woman has been detained after what police believe to have been a domestic incident that ended tragically.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, Shreveport police were called to the 5300 block of Avon Street on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased man lying outside the home who appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The woman was, who was at the scene, was taken into custody. Police say they are unclear whether the victim lived in the home with the female.

The homicide is Shreveport’s third within the first four days of 2021.