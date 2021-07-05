Domestic issues turn July 4th event into shooting in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Miller County woman is behind bars after opening fire with an SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle into a residence occupied by about 20 people celebrating at a July 4th event late Sunday.

Miller County deputies said 41-year-old Amanda Simmons of Miller County has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault class D felony and terroristic act, a class A felony.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Miller county deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 5900 block of Miller County Road 17 in Genoa regarding shots fired. When they arrived, deputies learned Simmons allegedly fired six to eight rounds from the hunting rifle toward an occupied camper that was parked at the residence and then fled in a four-door sedan.

No injuries were reported from the scene, but the camper was hit with at least one round.

While deputies were responding to the complaint, other deputies spotted Simmons driving and executed a traffic stop near the intersection of Edgewood Drive and U.S. Highway 71.

While Simmons was taken into custody, other deputies, aided by the Arkansas State Police found the loaded SKS rifle at a separate location.

Deputies believe Simmon’s behavior was related to some kind of ongoing domestic issues.

Meanwhile, Simmons has time to ponder her situation. With courts closed Monday for the July 4th holiday, her first judicial appearance will have to wait until Tuesday.