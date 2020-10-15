Domestic shooting lands Shreveport man behind bars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was involved in a shooting that injured his girlfriend at a Shreveport apartment complex is now in police custody.

According to Shreveport Police, 20-year-old Cadarious Davis was arrested following Wednesday’s shooting at the Clear Horizon Apartment Complex in the 4300 block of Illinois St.

Investigators said Davis was trying to leave the apartment when he got into an argument with his 25-year-old girlfriend which led to a struggle over his backpack that contained a .9mm handgun.

The gun allegedly discharged and hit Davis’ girlfriend in the stomach. Davis rendered first aid until officers arrived.

The woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During questioning detectives learned that Davis was accused of battering his girlfriend in a separate incident back in Aug. 2020 in front of two children.

After reviewing photos and evidence in that case, police determined that probable cause did exist for Davis’ arrest relative to that incident.

Davis was charged with one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing.

