SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Shreveport man on trial for two counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall is once again on hold due to COVID.

DeWayne Willie Watkins (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37, is charged in the November 2018 murders of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose. Prosecutors say he shot them both after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent on the night of the slayings and left their bodies to burn inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Nearly 20 prospective jurors were seated by Monday afternoon on the first day of jury selection. The prosecution had begun its voir dire, or preliminary examination, which lasted around two-and-a-half hours before the Court recessed just after 5 p.m. The defense was slated to begin their voir dire Tuesday morning.

Watkins coughed and sneezed throughout Monday’s proceedings and tested positive for COVID when he returned to CCC that evening.

There is a mandatory mask mandate in Judge John D. Mosely’s courtroom. Watkins, along with everyone else in the courtroom, has been masked throughout the proceeding.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday. The week-long recess will give Watkins time to recover and others in the courtroom time to get tested.

This is not the first time COVID concerns have caused a delay in the trial, with the first trial ending in a mistrial three days after it began in June.

Watkins was first scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 18, 2021, only for it to be reset for Feb. 7, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reset again for June 26. Three days into jury selection, however, Judge Mosely declared a mistrial after it was learned that an attorney involved tested positive for COVID-19, and a key witness also was symptomatic.