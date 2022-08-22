Jacob Butler is charged with possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of animals. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is in custody in Caddo Parish, facing dozens of counts of child pornography and sexual abuse of animals.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested 25-year-old Jacob Butler Monday after cyber crimes detectives found videos and images of child pornography and sexual animal abuse on his electronic devices.

In a statement announcing the arrest, Detective Thomas Lites said Butler downloaded, possessed, and uploaded numerous files of child pornography online. During the initial investigation, detectives say they found 70 illegal videos and images on his devices.

Butler is booked into Caddo Correctional Center on 29 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 41 counts of sexual abuse of animals.

CPSO says the investigation is ongoing and Bulter could face more charges.