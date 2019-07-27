Dozens remember slain pregnant woman

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- In Springhill, people honor the life of the woman who was shot and killed while pregnant.

Family and friends gathered at the Community Activity Center for 19-year-old Na’Toyedre Barrow’s funeral.



Police say Barrow was shot and killed on Wednesday while sleeping on a couch inside an apartment at Hickory Ridge in Minden. Her family says she was a sweet and loving young woman.

“We are here to pay her respects for how she lived her life which was a beutiful life, beautiful life and we’re going to miss her and her baby’s going to miss her,” said Ruthie Robinson, Aunt.

Barron Semaj Baily is charged with second degree murder and first degree feticide. His bond is $800,000.