DPS: Shelby County pedestrian dies on Highway 7, hit-and-run driver sought

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (KTAL/KMSS) – A 60-year-old Shelby County pedestrian died early Saturday after a hit-and-run driver left him in the westbound lane of Texas State Highway 7, about two miles east of Nacogdoches, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Don Chandler, of Center, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene where DPS officers found him.

According to DPS investigators, it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and the preliminary investigation indicates Chandler was reportedly struck in the westbound lanes of Highway 7.

The driver that struck Chandler failed to stop at the scene of the crash and has not been located.

Investigators are requesting anyone with any information in regards to this crash to please contact local law enforcement or Lufkin DPS Communications at (936)-699-7340.

The vehicle possibly involved in this crash is believed to be an older model Cadillac or Buick passenger car.