DPSO: 4 arrested on drug charges, 2 wanted

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets after arresting four people over the past week.

According to DPSO, undercover agents from the Narcotics Division were able to seize drugs like methamphetamine, ecstasy, cocaine, promethazine, and marijuana from the following people:

Quinshala Williams, 32

– Arrested on January 8, 2020

– Distribution of Schedule II

Clifford Washington, 31

– Arrested on January 9, 2020

– Distribution of Schedule I (4 Counts)

Mikel Rea, 35

– Arrested on January 14, 2020

– Possession of Schedule I

– Possession of Schedule II

– Distribution of Schedule II

– Possession of Schedule IV (2 Counts)

– Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of a Person Under 17

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Scott Pate Jr., 28

– Arrested on January 14, 2020

– Distribution of Schedule II

The sheriff’s office says the following individuals are wanted for similar charges:

Tyrronza Denise Epps, 40

– Mansfield, LA

– Distribution of Schedule II (meth)

Garrett Austin Phillips, 26

– Zwolle, LA

– Distribution of Schedule II (meth)

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Epps and Phillips. Anyone with information may submit a tip by calling the Crimestoppers line at 1-800-505-7867 or by submitting a tip at P3tips.com. They can also submit a tip using the DeSoto Sheriff App, from the home screen ‘Submit A Tip’ section. Crimestoppers does not want your name, just your information.

