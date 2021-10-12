DPSO: Cash reward offered for information that leads to arrest of Shreveport suspect

Shawnee Benard wanted for posession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by person convicted of certain felonies. (Source DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.)

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect from Shreveport.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office Shawnee Benard, of Shreveport, is wanted for possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies (FTA).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to the arrest of Benard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 318-872-3956. To remain anonymous, you may contact DeSoto Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-7867. Tips may also be entered by visiting www.P3Tips.com. Remember, Crime Stoppers does not want your name, just your information.