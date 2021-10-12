DPSO: Cash reward offered for information that leads to arrest of Shreveport suspect

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect from Shreveport.
According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office Shawnee Benard, of Shreveport, is wanted for possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies (FTA).
Crime Stoppers may pay up to a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to the arrest of Benard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 318-872-3956. To remain anonymous, you may contact DeSoto Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-7867. Tips may also be entered by visiting www.P3Tips.com. Remember, Crime Stoppers does not want your name, just your information.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!