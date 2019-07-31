DPSO end three-month operation with Frierson drug bust

Justin Dean Gray, 24 was arrested on multiple drug related charges in Frierson (Source: DPSO)

DESOTO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tri-Parish Drug Task Force ended a three month undercover narcotics operation with the arrest of a Frierson man.

According to DPSO, 24-year-old Justin Dean Gray was taken into custody Tuesday at his Frierson home after the operation led to a search of his home by narcotics agents.

DPSO agents say they found the following suspected items during a search of Gray’s home:

19 containers of THC oil

31 doses of LSD

31 suspected mushroom capsules

100ML bottle of liquid Promethazine (codeine)

2 pistols and 1 rifle

A large amount of marijuana, and various types of drug paraphernalia.

Gray was taken into custody and booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center July 30 on the following charges:

Distribution of Schedule I Drugs

Distribution of LSD

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of Schedule I Drugs

Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine w/ Intent to Distribute

Possession of LSD w/Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule V Drugs

