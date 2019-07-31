DPSO end three-month operation with Frierson drug bust

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Dean Gray, 24 was arrested on multiple drug related charges in Frierson (Source: DPSO)

DESOTO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tri-Parish Drug Task Force ended a three month undercover narcotics operation with the arrest of a Frierson man.

According to DPSO, 24-year-old Justin Dean Gray was taken into custody Tuesday at his Frierson home after the operation led to a search of his home by narcotics agents.

DPSO agents say they found the following suspected items during a search of Gray’s home:

19 containers of THC oil
31 doses of LSD
31 suspected mushroom capsules
100ML bottle of liquid Promethazine (codeine)
2 pistols and 1 rifle
A large amount of marijuana, and various types of drug paraphernalia.

Gray was taken into custody and booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center July 30 on the following charges:

Distribution of Schedule I Drugs
Distribution of LSD
Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
Possession of Schedule I Drugs
Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute
Possession of Cocaine w/ Intent to Distribute
Possession of LSD w/Intent to Distribute
Possession of Schedule V Drugs

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out