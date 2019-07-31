DPSO end three-month operation with Frierson drug bust

DESOTO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tri-Parish Drug Task Force ended a three month undercover narcotics operation with the arrest of a Frierson man.
According to DPSO, 24-year-old Justin Dean Gray was taken into custody Tuesday at his Frierson home after the operation led to a search of his home by narcotics agents.
DPSO agents say they found the following suspected items during a search of Gray’s home:
19 containers of THC oil
31 doses of LSD
31 suspected mushroom capsules
100ML bottle of liquid Promethazine (codeine)
2 pistols and 1 rifle
A large amount of marijuana, and various types of drug paraphernalia.
Gray was taken into custody and booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center July 30 on the following charges:
Distribution of Schedule I Drugs
Distribution of LSD
Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
Possession of Schedule I Drugs
Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute
Possession of Cocaine w/ Intent to Distribute
Possession of LSD w/Intent to Distribute
Possession of Schedule V Drugs
