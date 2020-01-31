DPSO: Woman fatally shot, alleged killer arrested in her death

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Grand Cane man is behind bars, accused of fatally shooting a woman in Mansfield Friday morning.

According to the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call at 11:50 a.m. about a woman being shot near the 900 block of Railroad Avenue. The caller also gave dispatchers a description of the alleged shooter and the vehicle he was driving in.

First responders say they immediately arrived at the scene while patrol deputies and investigators searched for the shooter. The victim, whose identity has not been released to the public, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say by 12:45 p.m., they found David White of Grand Cane on Blunt Mill Road and arrested him. He was taken to the Desoto Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

