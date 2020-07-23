DPSO increasing police presence after seeing jump in gun violence

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is increasing police presence due to the surge in gun violence.

“So far in 2020, there have been over 50 reports of shots fired in the city of Mansfield which multiple agencies have responded to. There were only 38 such reports for the entire year of 2019. Due to obvious increase in gun violence, enforcement action will be increased beginning tomorrow,” DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson said in a statement Thursday.

The three law enforcement agencies that will participate in this effort include DPSO, Mansfield Police, and Louisiana State Police.

“Our aim in this effort will be to locate and remove stolen and illegally possessed firearms in an effort to reduce this increased violence, and protect our citizens.”

Sheriff Richardson is asking anyone with knowledge of an illegally possessed firearm or potentially violent situations to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-7867.

If you believe there is suspicious activity in your neighborhood you can Submit A Tip in the DeSoto Sheriff App.

“Neighborhood Watch” can be used for non-emergency requests, and “Crime Stoppers” can be used for anonymous tips. As always, in any immediate emergency situation, please call 9-1-1.

Richardson said, “By working together we can reduce, and in some cases prevent, this increased violence in our Parish. We thank our community in advance for their patience and cooperation in this endeavor.”

