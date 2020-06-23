DPSO investigating reports of a police impersonator

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation has been launched after reports were made of someone trying to impersonate a police officer in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, an unmarked white Chevy Tahoe has been attempting to conduct traffic stops on residents.

This vehicle is said to have a spotlight on the drivers side along with Red/Blue lights mounted near the visor.

Detectives said the suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 35-40 years of age, wearing plain clothes similar in color to DPSO patrol uniforms.

If you have encountered this person in an attempted or successful traffic stop, or have information regarding the description above, please contact Lt. Reggie Roe at (318) 872-3956.

