DPSO looking for suspect in Progressive National Bank armed robbery

STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a local bank at gunpoint in Stonewall Wednesday afternoon.

According to DSPO, officers were called to the Progressive National Bank on 5258 LA Highway 3276 around 3:30 p.m. Deputies say when they arrived at the bank, they learned that a masked gunman walked into the building and demanded money from the bank tellers.

The robber took an undisclosed amount and left the bank in a white four-door sedan. Deputies say they recovered the car about a mile away from the bank. There were no injuries reported.

Authorities described the robber as standing about 6’0 tall and has a medium-built frame.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.