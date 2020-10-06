DPSO: Mansfield man wanted in fatal shooting captured in Kansas

Douglas Thomas, 41, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Mansfield man over the weekend, has been captured in Kansas, according to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jayson Richardson says 41-year-old Douglas Thomas of Mansfield, who was wanted on charges of second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Douglas Thomas, was taken into custody in Harper County, Kansas early Tuesday morning.

Thomas’s body was found late Sunday morning, hours after deputies were called around 4 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting with injuries in the 600 block of Gabe Street. They arrived to find evidence of a shooting, but no victim. A search lead to the discovery of his body at a well site just outside of Mansfield.

Investigators believe he was initially shot at the home on Gabe street and moved to the well site, where he was fatally shot.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

