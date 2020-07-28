DPSO: Reward offered for information leading to arrest of sex offender

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DPSO is asking for the public to help them locate a wanted man.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jeremy Jaron Peace is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Peace is 6-feet tall, weighs around 240 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers says will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Mr. Peace. Crimestopper tips are anonymous.

If anyone submits a tip to our office, they may do so in the DeSoto Sheriff App by tapping on Submit A Tip, and select Crimestoppers. Be sure to include the Tip ID below with the tip.

TIP ID: 390-H15

