DPSO: Reward offered for suspect who allegedly resisted an officer, had an illegal firearm

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers in cooperation with DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted for resisting an officer.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Orlando Walter, who in addition to being wanted by for resisting an officer, but also for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

DPSO deputies say Walter is bald, has a short black beard, is 5’8″ tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He was last seen in the Mansfield area.

If anyone has information regarding where Orlando Walter is hiding use www.P3Tips.com/ to submit a tip or use the DeSoto Parish Sheriff App. Anyone submitting the information will remain anonymous.

