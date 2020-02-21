DPSO: Seeks identity of armed bank robbery suspect

STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying the suspect wanted for an armed robbery on February 19.

According to DPSO, at 3:15 p.m. they were notified of an armed robbery at the Progressive Bank in Stonewall, La.

Shortly after the robbery, deputies located a white Chevrolet Impala, on Old Jefferson Road in Stonewall that they believe was driven by the suspect.

Detectives are searching for additional information related to the case, including anyone who may have been in the area of Old Jefferson Road around the time of the armed robbery, or any of the citizens in the area who may have video footage they are willing to share.

If you have any information related to this case, contact Sgt. Travis Chelette at (318) 872-3956